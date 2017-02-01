Police Report Confirms that Allman Brothers Drummer Butch Trucks Committed Suicide

Taylor Hill/Getty ImagesABC Radio has now received confirmation about the details surrounding founding Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks‘ death on January 24 in West Palm Beach, Florida. According to an investigation report obtained from the West Palm Beach police department, Trucks apparently committed suicide using a handgun and was pronounced dead at 6:14 p.m. ET that day.

A separate report reveals that Trucks’ wife witnessed the tragic incident, and that Butch was still breathing when officers first arrived at his residence.

In addition, ABC Radio has obtained audio from the 911 call that Trucks’ …read more