Police, strangers fix 95-year-old’s air conditioner after Texas heat prompts him to dial 911

Jennifer and Christopher Weir (FORT WORTH, Texas) — Police and strangers came to an elderly man’s rescue last week after he dialed 911 to report his broken air conditioning unit.

On June 8, the Fort Worth, Texas, Police Department answered a call from 95-year-old Julius Hatley, who said his central air had stopped working in the 90-degree heat.

“I know we’re not A/C repair people, but we got done with one call and went straight there,” Officer Christopher Weir told ABC News Tuesday. “I started sweating immediately, as soon as I got there. [Hatley] said he woke up in sweat and didn’t …read more