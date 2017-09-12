Poll: Bon Jovi the most “Wanted” act for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Credit: Norman Jean RoyEach year when the nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are announced, many fans grumble that their favorites were snubbed yet again. But what if the fans voted for the honor, rather than a cabal of music industry insiders? Well, then Bon Jovi would be on their way to being memorialized in Cleveland…at least according to a new poll.

GoldDerby, a website devoted to predicting nominees and winners for major awards, ran a poll asking fans which act they’d most like to see in the Hall, …read more