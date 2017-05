Poor sleep is linked to higher death risk in those with heart issues

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Diseases of the blood vessels supplying the heart and brain tissues are leading causes of death among Americans.

And while researchers have known that things like metabolic syndrome — high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol and/or triglycerides, high body mass index and high blood sugar — and poor sleep increase the risk of these diseases, the true impact of these other factors has remained poorly understood so far.

Researchers at Stanford University examined these metabolic risk measures, along with sleep duration, in more than 1,300 individuals using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s death records and the National Death …read more