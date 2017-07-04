Preemies shine bright like fireworks in festive 4th of July tutus, bowties

March of Dimes Foundation(CINCINNATI) — Uncle Sam would be proud of these preemies at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The babies are shining bright like fireworks in their festive red, white and blue Fourth of July outfits.

Special tutus and bowties were made for the preemies to celebrate America’s independence.

The March of Dimes organized the “red, white and blue baby celebration” to give families a “sense of normalcy” on the holiday.

“Each year hundreds of thousands of babies struggle to survive in newborn intensive care units (NICUs) across country. Those babies and their parents will spend months — and holidays — away …read more