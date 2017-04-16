Pregnant mom’s ultrasound reveals twin babies ‘kissing’ inside womb

Carissa Gill/Fetal Vision Imaging(NEW YORK) — A sonogram image that appears to show a pair of twins sharing a kiss inside the womb is melting their parents’ hearts.

The moment was photographed during first-time mom Carissa Gill’s 24-week ultrasound.

“In the 2-D ultrasound that I see in the doctor’s office, they’re never that close together — just seeing them face to face, it was a big shock,” Gill told ABC News. “You can see their mouths open and closing. It started when Bella was kissing Callie’s cheek. Two weeks before that they were kicking each other.”

Gill 22, had the ultrasound done on …read more