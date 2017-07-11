Pregnant news anchor fires back at body-shaming viewer

Courtesy Laura Warren(AUGUSTA, Ga.) — A pregnant news anchor body-shamed by a viewer is firing back.

Laura Warren, a 27-year-old reporter in Augusta, Georgia, is expecting her first child. But a happy occasion was marred by a body-shaming viewer who left her a voicemail criticizing her appearance.

Warren posted the voicemail to her blog. The caller says:

“Please go to Target and buy some decent maternity clothes so you don’t walk around looking like you got a watermelon strapped under your too tight outfits. Target’s got a great line of maternity clothes in case you’ve never heard of such a thing. …read more