Pregnant Woman Incorporates CrossFit Into Unique Maternity Photo Shoot

(JoAnn Marrero) Lauren Ferris poses with son, Connor, and husband, Garrett, during her CrossFit maternity shoot.(MILFORD, Conn.) — One Connecticut mom found a way to incorporate one of her favorite activities into a very unique photo shoot. After many years of exercising with CrossFit, Lauren Ferris took her maternity shoot into the studio.

“CrossFit has been something that has been a big part of my life for the past five years,” Ferris told ABC News. “I ‘CrossFitted’ through the pregnancy with my first and since I was doing the same with this pregnancy, I thought it would be something fun to …read more