Pregnant woman struck by lightning gives birth, expected to make full recovery

ABC News(FORT MYERS, Fla.) — A pregnant mother who was struck by lightning and delivered her baby by emergency cesarean section has been moved out of ICU and is improving, according to her husband.

“She is doing a lot better,” Matt Davidson, of Fort Myers, Florida, told ABC News Wednesday.

Davidson’s wife, Meghan Davidson, was walking alone near the family’s home last Thursday when she was struck by lightning.

Meghan Davidson, who was in her third trimester, was taken to a local hospital where the couple’s son, Owen, was delivered via C-section. Davidson did not provide an update on Owen, saying only that …read more