Premature babies take part in spook-tacular Halloween costume contest

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The babies in the neonatal ICUs at Advocate Children’s Hospitals in Oak Lawn and Park Ridge, Illinois, are their parents’ biggest treat this Halloween.

To celebrate the spooky holiday, the hospital’s tiniest patients took part in an epic costume contest to commemorate their very first Halloween.

“We have a lot of little preemies at Advocate Children’s Hospital that have been fighting for one, two, even three months, and this brings a little bit of normalcy into their parent’s life,” Deb Skopec, one of the hospital’s neonatal nurses who organized the event, told ABC News in a statement. “They get …read more