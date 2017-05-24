Preschool teacher to give kidney to student’s father: ‘She’s giving me a second chance at life’

Darreld Petersen; Nancy Bleuer(NEW YORK) — An Iowa dad will undergo a life-saving transplant thanks to his son’s teacher.

Darreld Petersen, 34, will receive a kidney from Nancy Bleuer, 54, who is donating her organ to him on June 1.

“It’s just amazing,” Petersen of Mason City, Iowa, told ABC News. “There are people waiting every day for a kidney, for an organ in general. I wish there were more people like her. She’s giving me a second chance at life.”

Petersen, dad to 4-year-old Camden, said he learned in January that he had renal kidney failure and went on dialysis.

