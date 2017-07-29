Preschoolers spell their names to instill a sense of pride

iStock/Thinkstock(ORLANDO, Fla.) — A Florida preschool teacher wants her kids to “excel” as they matriculate — so she came up with an exercise to help them do just that.

In a video that recently went viral, with more than 200,000 views, the class of 3-year-olds at Saint Mark Children Enrichment Center in Orlando spells out their names aloud, confidently and excitedly.

Teacher Sharsma Holmes told ABC News she recorded her students back in April.

“[They were] coming from lunch. That’s why they’re in a line outside,” she recalled.

“We go over each milestone — colors, shapes, numbers, letters, sounds and counting. The last step …read more