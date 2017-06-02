President Jimmy Carter planning to attend Gregg Allman’s funeral on Saturday

Eddie Mullholland-WPA Pool/Getty Images; Danny ClinchPresident Jimmy Carter has revealed that he will attend the funeral of Gregg Allman on Saturday in Macon, Georgia, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

“Gregg Allman was there when I needed him and [my wife] Rosalynn and I have always been grateful to him,” the 92-year-old Carter says in a statement. He adds that he “will attend the funeral to show my respect and concern,” while noting that he was very proud to participate in a June 2016 ceremony at Mercer University in Macon where he presented the late …read more