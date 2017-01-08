President Obama Says ‘Obamacare’ Will Survive Beyond His Presidency

Official White House Photo by Pete Souza(WASHINGTON) — President Barack Obama says he believes his signature health care law will survive, noting he has told Republicans over his two terms in office to come up with a different solution if the law doesn’t work.

Asked by ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos whether he thinks the Affordable Care Act will survive, Obama quickly replied, “I think it will.”

“It may be called something else. And as I said, I don’t mind. If in fact the Republicans make some modifications, some of which I may have been seeking previously, but they wouldn’t cooperate …read more


