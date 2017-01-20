President Trump Signs Executive Order ‘Minimizing the Economic Burden’ of Obamacare

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — Sitting at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office for the first time, President Donald Trump signed an executive order “minimizing the economic burden” of Obamacare, and signed commissions for Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Secretary for Homeland Security John Kelly.

Standing at Trump’s side was Vice President Mike Pence, senior adviser Jared Kushner, and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

Priebus laid out the executive order on Trump’s desk stating it is “minimizing the economic burden of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act pending repeal.”