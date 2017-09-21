“Pretty Paper” wraps up Roy Orbison orchestral release

Legacy RecordingsThere’s a new addition to the upcoming Roy Orbison release, and it’s a beauty.

“Pretty Paper,” the Willie Nelson-composed holiday tune that Orbison first recorded in 1963, has been added to the track list for A Love So Beautiful: Roy Orbison with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Due November 3, the album pairs Orbison’s original vocal tracks with newly-recording backing from the famed London orchestra, laid down at Abbey Road Studios.

Regarding the song, Nelson recalls Orbison originally recorded it in London, adding, “It’s kind of amazing that the same song by the same great artist, recorded again in London 54 years …read more