Previously unheard John Denver song released today commemorating 20th anniversary of singer’s death

Credit: The John Denver EstateJohn Denver died 20 years ago today, and to commemorate the anniversary, the famed singer/songwriter’s estate has released a previously unheard cover of the 1990 Judy Collins tune “The Blizzard.” The track, which Denver recorded in the early ’90s, is available now as a digital single and via streaming services. You also can listen to the song online at Billboard.com and on SoundCloud.

Denver sent Collins a demo of his rendition, but never released his version of the song. A master …read more


