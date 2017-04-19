Previously unreleased Prince music coming Friday on new EP, or is it?

Prince died a year ago this Friday, and to mark the anniversary a new, six-song EP of previously unreleased Prince material is planned, but will it see the light of day?

Deliverance features six studio recording the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer made between 2006 and 2008. The material is co-credited to Prince and engineer Ian Boxill who spent the past year completing the unfinished material and mixing the tracks.

But ABC affiliate KSTP in ST. Paul, Minnesota reports that Paisley Park and Prince’s estate have filed a lawsuit seeking …read more