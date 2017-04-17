Prince death investigation: Newly unsealed docs detail large amounts of narcotics found in Paisley Park

Kevin Winter/Getty ImagesThis Friday will mark one year since Prince’s untimely death, but only now are we learning new details surrounding the music icon and the drug use that killed him, thanks to investigative records unsealed Monday.

One revelation: in April of 2016, on the day Prince’s private plane landed in Moline, IL for a medical emergency, a Minnesota doctor named Todd Schulenberg prescribed oxycodone for the singer but put the prescription in the name of Prince’s longtime friend and bodyguard, Kirk Johnson, “for Prince’s privacy.”

The documents also show the extent to which detectives went to track


