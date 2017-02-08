Prince & George Michael Tributes on Tap for Grammy Awards on Sunday

M. Caulfield/WireImageLast year’s Grammy Awards featured a tribute to David Bowie, who’d died the month prior to the ceremony. Since then, we’ve lost many more musicians, but two of the biggest will be the subject of tributes at this Sunday’s Grammy Awards: Prince and George Michael.

In his career, Prince, who died in April of 2016, won seven Grammys, while George, who died on Christmas Day, scored two. The Recording Academy is not revealing who’ll be participating in the tribute but the artist lineup includes the likes of Adele — a massive George Michael fan …read more


