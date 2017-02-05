Prince Harry for the Win: William, Kate and Harry Face Off for Mental Health Charity

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images(LONDON) — Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince Harry teamed up Sunday at an event at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to raise awareness for their mental health charity, Heads Together.

The royal trio raced each other leading off a the first leg of a five-person relay, with joggers training for the London Marathon in April.

William, who enjoys a fierce rivalry with both his younger brother Harry and his wife, joked at the start, “Oh my hamstring,” before losing …read more