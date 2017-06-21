Prince Harry reveals he suffered panic attacks after Princess Diana’s death

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images(LONDON) — Prince Harry has revealed he suffered panic attacks at royal engagements and said the Invictus Games, the Paralympic-style competition he founded for injured service members, forced him to confront his own fears and reach out for help.

"Actually going through Invictus and speaking to all the guys about their issues has really healed me and helped me," Harry, 32, said in a new interview with Dave Henson airing Wednesday in the U.K. on Forces TV. "I have got plenty of issues. None of them really relate to Afghanistan but Afghanistan was the thing that triggered everything else