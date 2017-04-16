Prince Harry says he ‘shut down’ his emotions after his mother’s death

Joe Giddins – WPA Pool/Getty Images(LONDON) — Prince Harry admitted in a podcast Sunday that he sought mental health counseling after his mother’s death because he was unable to cope.

Prince Harry told the U.K. Telegraph’s Bryon Gordon that he “shut down all [his] emotions” for almost two decades due to the grief over the death of his mother, Diana, the late Princess of Wales.

He also described feeling completely overwhelmed having to live his life so publicly.

“I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions when all sorts of grief and sort of lies and misconceptions and …read more