Prince Michael Jackson hospitalized following motorcycle crash, “is doing ok”

David Becker/Getty Images via ABCMichael Jackson‘s eldest son, Prince Michael, landed in the hospital Thursday morning after losing control of his motorcycle on a Los Angeles street, while on his way to college. Fortunately, he’s “doing ok,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

A rep told Entertainment Tonight, “He suffered some injuries. Thank you all so much for your support and prayers and we will update you on his progress shortly.”

On Thursday, Prince shared a photo of the lower part of his legs and feet strapped down in what appears to be …read more