Prince videos and performances now on Vevo for the first time

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty ImagesFor the first time ever, Prince fans can now enjoy some of his videos and concert performances on one of the most popular streaming platforms.

When he was alive, the Minneapolis icon kept his clips off the Internet, but now you can see classics “Let’s Go Crazy” and “When Doves Cry,” including an extended version, on Vevo, Billboard reports. Live performances of “Baby I’m A Star” from 1984, “I Would Die 4 U,” also from 1984, and “Take Me With U” from 1985, …read more


