Prince’s Biggest Hits Now Streaming at All Digital Services

Richard E. Aaron/Redferns

Prince’s Warner Bros. catalog is now finally available on all digital streaming services, the label announced on Sunday.

Warner Bros. Chairman and CEO Cameron Strang said in a statement, “Prince recorded his most influential and popular music during his time with Warner Bros. and we are deeply aware of our responsibility to safeguard and nurture his incredible legacy. Warner Bros. is thrilled to be able to bring Prince’s music to his millions of fans around the world via streaming services, fittingly on music’s biggest night.”

Strang also announced that a remastered version of Purple …read more