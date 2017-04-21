Prince’s ex-wife plans to keep the anniversary of his passing “celebratory” and “joyful”

Hachette BooksMayte [MY-tay] Garcia is not planning on shedding any tears today, the first anniversary of the death of her ex-husband Prince.

Instead, Garcia is looking forward to celebrating the music icon’s life and legacy by “playing his music” and remembering “him with love.”

“I definitely am going to try to keep it joyful and celebratory,” Garcia tells ABC Radio. “Because I remember when I was with him and certain people that we knew had passed away. And it was never a mourning/deep sadness kind of thing.”

Garcia, who chronicles intimate details about her marriage and life with Prince in