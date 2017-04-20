Prince’s former band The Revolution touring the U.S. for the first time in 30 years

Nancy BundtTheir former boss died a year ago, but The Revolution is planning a coast-to-coast tour to pay tribute to him.

Prince‘s best-known backing band starts their first nationwide tour in 30 years on Friday with a performance at Paisley Park. Right now, they have dates mapped out through July 17, with more dates to be announced soon.

The band that eventually became The Revolution first formed in 1979, but the classic lineup, featured on the albums Purple Rain, Around the World in a Day and Parade, included drummer Bobby Z, keyboard player Matt Fink, Lisa Coleman on …read more