Prince’s former wife Mayte Garcia denies he was “controlling” in their marriage

Hachette BooksWith the first anniversary of Prince’s death approaching on April 21, the music icon’s first wife Mayte Garcia is opening up about her marriage to the singer in her new memoir, The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince.

Garcia, who remembers her time with the late legend as extremely special, says she never found her then-husband to be the “controlling” man many believed him to be.

“I’m hearing the word controlling, but I don’t think it was controlling,” Garcia tells ABC Radio. “I loved it. I loved every single bit of things that he would ask me to do …read more