Principal challenges students to disconnect from devices, offers $100 incentive

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — A school principal from Washington, D.C. is challenging her students to spend one day a week this summer without using any electronic devices, and is promising a reward of $100 — of her own money — for each student that completes the challenge.

“I really want the kids not mindlessly grabbing for the phone, but thinking about whether or not the phone … is going to be their source of entertainment,” Diana Smith, principal of the Washington Latin Public Charter School, told ABC News.

The educator decided to find a creative way to motivate her students to disconnect from …read more