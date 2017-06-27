Principal challenges students to disconnect from devices, offers $100 incentive

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — A school principal from Washington, D.C. is challenging her students to spend one day a week this summer without using any electronic devices, and is promising a reward of $100 — of her own money — for each student that completes the challenge.

“I really want the kids not mindlessly grabbing for the phone, but thinking about whether or not the phone … is going to be their source of entertainment,” Diana Smith, principal of the Washington Latin Public Charter School, told ABC News.

The educator decided to find a creative way to motivate her students to disconnect from …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462