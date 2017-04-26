Procol Harum returns with new album, ‘Novum’

Credit: Eagle RecordsFor the first time in 14 years, there’s a new Procol Harum album.

Novum, the veteran British progressive rock band’s first new studio album since 2003’s The Well’s on Fire, was released April 21. The group continues to be led by one of its founding members, singer/keyboardist/composer Gary Brooker, who’s been the distinctive voice of Procol Harum since they exploded on the scene in 1967 with the legendary single, “Whiter Shade of Pale.”

Novum is Procol Harum’s 13th album overall and helps mark the band’s 50th anniversary. Brooker tells ABC Radio that milestone was the inspiration to record new material: …read more