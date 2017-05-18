Producer Giles Martin reveals that a reissue of The Beatles’ “White Album” is on the way

Capitol/UMeWith the 50th anniversary edition of The Beatles‘ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Club Hearts Club Band album set to be released later this month, producer Giles Martin visited BBC Radio on Wednesday to chat about the reissue.

Martin, son of the late Fab Four producer George Martin, revealed that his next Beatles-related project will be a reissue of the band’s classic self-titled 1968 album, commonly known as The White Album.

While the deluxe versions of Sgt. Pepper feature dozens of outtakes and alternate takes, Giles he expects that going through the sessions for …read more