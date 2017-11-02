Professor’s awe-inspiring answer on falling in love melts students’ hearts

(Dan West) Ohio University Assistant Professor Dan West with his wife of 24 years Vicki Seefeodt West.(ATHENS, Ohio) — How do you know you’re in love? It’s an age-old question but one assistant professor’s inspiring response has gone viral.

Speech and debate coach Dan West, who teaches Introduction to Human Communication at Ohio University in Athens, spends one full day of his 400-person class answering questions about love and relationships.

He’s done this for 10 years and he told ABC News it’s one of his most popular lessons — students have even brought their boyfriends or girlfriends throughout the years.

