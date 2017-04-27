Program helping US areas of need get foreign doctors up for renewal this week

Monkey Business Images Ltd/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Amid a brewing debate on the future of America’s health care, a little known program sustaining a pipeline of doctors to underserved communities is set to expire on April 28th.

The program, known as the Conrad 30 Waiver Program, offers individual states the opportunity to exempt up to 30 foreign doctors per year from their visa requirements, in exchange for practicing for

a minimum of three years in areas with a dire need of health providers.

From 2013 to 2015, more than half of U.S. states used at least 20-30 of their allotted waivers to remedy critical …read more