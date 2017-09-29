Program that provides low-cost health care to 9 million children set to expire

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Amid intense debates about the Graham-Cassidy health care bill, the Senate and House missed the deadline to reauthorize the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) — meaning federal funding for the program will expire at the end of the month.

Last reauthorized in 2015, CHIP is a partnership between the federal government and states that insures American children from low and moderate-income families.

And though the program’s situation isn’t yet dire — and won’t be until the states begin to run out of money — some states are starting to get nervous about paying for the program.

“States are optimistic …read more