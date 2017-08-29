Proposal launched to have Austin’s Robert E. Lee Road renamed after Robert Plant

Credit: Ed MilesIf supporters of a new proposal get their way, a street in Austin, Texas bearing the moniker of Confederate general Robert E. Lee may be rechristened after a famous rocker with the same first name.

After a recent petition was launched calling for the name of the city’s Robert E. Lee Road to be changed, a nonprofit organization called Keep Austin Weird, Not Racist launched a campaign suggesting that the street be renamed after ex-Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant, in part because Plant lived in Austin for a few years earlier this decade.

