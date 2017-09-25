Protesters in wheelchairs removed by police after disrupting Graham-Cassidy bill hearing

@bdaviskc/Twitter(WASHINGTON) — Protesters in wheelchairs were removed from a hearing on the Republican health care bill Monday afternoon after disrupting the session with chants of “No cuts to Medicaid! Save our liberty!”

The disruption prompted Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, to adjourn the session until the protesters could be cleared out.

“If you want a hearing — if you want a hearing, you better shut up,” Hatch said.

Capitol Police officers struggled to remove people, with some sliding out of their wheelchairs and onto the floor.

