Puerto Ricans face growing threat from disease after Maria, experts fear

iStock/Thinkstock(SAN JUAN, P.R. ) — Three weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, the 3.4 million U.S. citizens living on the island are now facing a growing public health threat – disease brought about by the conditions after the storm ravaged the island. And experts fear that this situation could get worse before it gets better.

The storm, which officials already blame for 44 deaths, has left nearly 90 percent of the island still without power, and a third of potential water sources undrinkable. While 97 percent (65 of 67) of hospitals are now open, only 43 of these hospitals …read more