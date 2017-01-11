Puget Sound Access

Interesting guests and compelling conversations about local issues.

Sunday, January 15

5:30am –

Few movies have the power to entertain you as well as move you to action. SOLD The Movie is one of those films.

Starring Gillian Anderson and David Arquette, SOLD is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Patricia McCormick and is based on real circumstances in India.

After beginning the project, Jane Charles returned to Seattle determined to make a difference. She co-founded Stolen Youth, a nonprofit that raises awareness and funds to support the rescue and recovery of sexually exploited youth.

Winner of many Film Festival awards, SOLD is now available on digital platforms. You can stream or download this award-winning film on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vimeo, Comcast, and more.

Learn more and watch the trailer online at www.soldthemovie.com

Learn more about trafficking online at www.stolenyouth.org

and at the Seattle Town Hall presentation on Tuesday, January 24th.

Stolen Youth’s annual luncheon is April 26th, 2017.

Sunday, January 8

5:30am –

This week we talk about leadership and what defines a leader with Mozart Guerrier, the Executive Director of 21 Progress.

21 Progress is a local non-profit that provides programs that enhance leadership development among the hard working people of the Puget Sound area. 21 Progress works to empower young people, immigrants, low income communities, and people who are typically left on the sidelines when it comes to framing their own future as well as that of society’s as a whole.

Learn more online at www.21progress.org

Sunday, January 1

5:30am –

This week we hear from Kirby Larson, Newberry Honor-winning local Author.

Kirby has written a new book for young readers called Liberty. It’s her third book told from a kid’s perspective that take place during World War II. She tells us of her love as well as the challenges when writing historical fiction. Including contemporary elements about the culture can be a great teaching tool, but adding too many details of history may derail the effort to tell a good story.

Kirby also has a second book in her Audacity Jones series coming out in January.

Learn more online at www.kirbylarson.com

Sunday, December 25 –

No Puget Sound Access show this week. We will be back on New Year’s Day.

Have a Merry Christmas!

Sunday, December 18

5:30am –

Our guest this week offers us a new perspective on how we approach homelessness in our community.

Rex Holbein is the Executive Director at Facing Homelessness. Rex and Facing Homelessness do not run their non-profit like others that are trying to end homelessness; instead of offering shelter beds or a soup kitchen, they are asking people to take action on a personal level. From something as simple as making eye contact with street person and saying hello, to directly giving them socks or a sleeping bag, or perhaps even inviting them into your home. Rex feels we need to move the way we look for answers to this complex problem from our heads to our hearts. He is an inspiring man to listen to and will get you thinking.

Learn more on line at www.facinghomelessness.org or join their facebook community of more than 30,000.

Sunday, December 11

5:30am –

Our guests this week are two women who, at one point, found themselves, along with their infants, homeless. Thanks to the women and children’s shelters operated by Mary’s Place, they are now stable and enthusiastically grateful. Also sharing what Mary’s Place can do for the community is Marty Hartman, the Executive Director of Mary’s Place.

Mary’s Place is more than just a homeless shelter for women and families; after listening to Kaleana and Antoinette, you’ll know that it provides love, hope, and a new future.

Mary’s Place is working on raising enough money to ensure that “no child sleeps outside” by using social media.

To help go to https://www.crowdrise.com/nochildoutside

or

http://www.nochildsleepsoutside.org/#/landing

Learn more about Mary’s Place online at http://www.marysplaceseattle.org/

Sunday, December 4

5:30am –

This week we hear from the Bellevue Youth Theatre, a program of the city of Bellevue’s Parks and Community Services. James McClain is the Administrator and tells us of not only their productions, support foundation, volunteers and participants; but of the overall vision of the program. Bellevue Youth Theatre provides opportunities in the performing arts for all young people, regardless of income or ability, and allows them to perform before a live audience. Whether a child has a disability, doesn’t feel they fit in anywhere else, has trouble with English or for any other reason, no one is turned away.

The next production, A Christmas Carol, will play December 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, & 18.

Learn more online or call for ticket information:

www.bellevuewa.gov

www.bytfoundation.org

425-452-7155.

Sunday, November 27

5:30am –

Joining us this week are Executive Director Monica Rojas and Board Chair Milvia Pacheco from Movimiento Afro-Latino Seattle, or MÁS .

Latinos of African descent are often considered too black to be Latino, or likewise, too Latino to be considered black.

MÁS is an arts based initiative that activates and empowers communities, raising awareness about the history and cultural contributions of Latinos of African descent for social change and racial equity in the Seattle area.

Monica and Milvia are actively seeking more people to join in their movement.

Learn more online, through facebook, or by email.

https://movimientoafrolatino.org/

https://www.facebook.com/movimientoafrolatinoseattle

movimientoafrolatino@gmail.com

Sunday, November 20

5:30am –

There are plenty of after school tutoring, mentor, and internship programs that help low-income children work toward academic success; but Seattle has one with a 12 year plan that serves hard-working, low-income students of color who will be the first in their family to earn a college degree. Rainier Scholars combines rigorous academics and leadership development with personalized support from 5th grade through college graduation.

Ray Roberts, the Recruitment Specialist, and Bisrat Gebre, a Rainier Scholars graduate, join us for an in depth discussion of what Rainier Scholars offers not only the students, but their families and the community.

Learn more online at www.rainierscholars.org

Sunday, November 13

5:30am –

The most popular group in all of music history, the Beatles, changed, not only music, but our culture as well. If you don’t believe me just listen to our guest this week, Mark Lewisohn.

Mark Lewisohn is the world’s leading authority on the Beatles, having written the best selling