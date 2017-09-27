Pumpkin spice pizza triggers heated debate about nationwide fall obsession

bhofack2/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Would you eat pumpkin spice pizza?

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel slammed the concept of pumpkin spice flavoring on pizza during a taping of his show Tuesday night, saying, “Pumpkin spice is not good on pizza, is nothing sacred?”

“I’m afraid I’m going to have to ask you to pick up your phones and call your senators,” he added. “Tell them we will not stand for pumpkin spice pizza.”

Kimmel’s crusade against the nationwide autumn obsession with all things pumpkin has triggered a heated debate on social media. Some people can’t seem to get enough of it, while others are saying it …read more