Quadruplet to get medical degree with help from doctor who delivered her

Courtesy Brittany Miner (CHINO HILLS, Calif.) — A quadruplet who was born at UC Irvine Medical Center 27 years ago will graduate on Saturday from the UCI School of Medicine.

Bestowing the ceremonial hood for medical school graduate Brianna Miner will be the same doctor who delivered her and her siblings in a high-risk delivery that was a first for the Orange County hospital.

“I just thought about how much he had done for my family,” Miner told ABC News of asking Dr. Manuel Porto. “I thought it was a pretty obvious choice to ask him to do that for me as …read more