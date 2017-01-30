Queen 3-D Photo Book Written by Guitarist Brian May Due Out This Spring

London Stereoscopic CompanyA new book featuring 3-D photographs of Queen snapped throughout the band’s long career by guitarist Brian May is scheduled to be published on May 25 in the U.K. The aptly titled Queen in 3-D also features May’s candid recollections about his famous group, and is the first book ever written by a member of the group.

Queen in 3-D took May three years to complete and, according to a post on his official website, it includes a bevy of rare photos of the band “[o]ff stage, on stage — on tour, off …read more