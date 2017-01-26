Queen + Adam Lambert Return to Rock North America This Summer

Neal PrestonThey will, they will rock us. Queen + Adam Lambert are teaming up again for a major summer tour of North America.

The American Idol star and the legendary British rockers will kick off their 25-city tour June 23 in Phoenix, Arizona, and wrap things up August 5 in Houston, TX. The tour also includes stops at the Hollywood Bowl and New York’s Barclay Center.

Tickets to the trek go on sale February 3 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. Fan club members can grab the tickets starting Tuesday, January 31 starting at 10