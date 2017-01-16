Queen and Blondie Hits Among Songs Featured on “T2 Trainspotting” Soundtrack

Polydor Records/Universal MusicClassic songs by Queen and Blondie are featured on soundtrack to the upcoming sequel to the 1996 dark comedy Trainspotting, which is scheduled to open in March. The original film followed the exploits of a group of young Scottish heroin addicts and troublemakers, while the sequel, titled T2 Trainspotting, catches up with some of the same characters 20 years later.

The T2 Trainspotting soundtrack includes Queen's 1984 hit "Radio Ga Ga" and Blondie's 1979 gem "Dreaming." Leading off the album is a remix of Iggy Pop's "Lust for Life" done by The Prodigy.