Queen Elizabeth Misses New Year’s Day Church Services Due to ‘Heavy Cold’

Chris Jackson WPA – Pool/Getty Images(LONDON) — Queen Elizabeth did not attend New Year’s Day Church Services due to a lingering cold.

“Her Majesty The Queen will not attend Sunday worship at Sandringham today,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“The Queen does not yet feel ready to attend church as she is still recuperating from a heavy cold.”

Queen Elizabeth also missed Christmas Day services, the first time she has missed the service in several years, according to BBC News.

