“Queen in 3-D” photo book getting US release in late August; Brian May schedules L.A.-area signing

Queen in 3-D, the previously reported book featuring three-dimensional images of Queen from throughout the band's career taken by guitarist Brian May with stereoscopic cameras, will be published in the U.S. on August 24. On the same day, May will make a special in-store signing appearance at Book Soup in West Hollywood, California.

The event will start at 6 p.m. PT, and fans must have a copy of Queen in 3-D in order to attend.

The book includes more than 300 previously unseen photos of Queen spanning from the early 1970s until …read more