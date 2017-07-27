Quincy Jones awarded nearly $9.5 million in suit against Michael Jackson’s estate

Michael Ochs Archive/Getty ImagesA jury in Los Angeles has awarded super producer Quincy Jones almost $9.5 million in damages in Jones’ lawsuit against the estate of Michael Jackson, Variety reports, finding that the estate underpaid Jones royalties he was due.

Jones filed suit against the estate in 2013 seeking $30 million on royalties he claimed he was owed on the late King of Pop’s posthumous earnings, both for Jones’ work on Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad, and on the concert documentary This Is It as well as on money due from two Cirque …read more