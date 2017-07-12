Quincy Jones seeking $30 million from Michael Jackson estate in lawsuit

Chris Walter/WireImageSuper producer Quincy Jones is seeking $30 million in royalties he claims he is owed by the estate of the late Michael Jackson in a lawsuit that a Los Angeles jury began hearing on Tuesday.

Variety reports that Jones and his attorneys claim that after Michael’s death in 2009, when the estate took control of the late King of Pop’s finances, royalties on the sale of MJ material surged but Jones did not benefit.

"He hasn't been adjusted as Michael was adjusted," Jones' attorney told the jury in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to Variety.


