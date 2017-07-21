Quincy Jones testifies in lawsuit against Michael Jackson estate

Quincy Jones with Michael Jackson at the 1994 Grammy Awards (Chris Walter/WireImage)Quincy Jones took the stand Thursday in Los Angeles in his lawsuit against the Michael Jackson estate, and he made it clear straight away that he’s not taking legal action against the King of Pop.

“I’m not suing Michael,” Jones said as he looked at the attorney for the estate, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m suing y’all.”

The producer of Jackson’s Thriller, Bad and Off the Wall albums says he’s owed $30 million in royalties from those releases and other music he recorded with Michael.

