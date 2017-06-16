Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Streamin’ Man: Ten Bob Seger albums finally available digitally

UMeToday, longtime streaming holdout Bob Seger has released his catalog for digital music distribution.

Ten of Seger’s albums hitting services today are available for streaming for the first time, including Beautiful Loser, Night Moves, The Distance, Stranger in Town, Against the Wind, Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man, Like a Rock and a variety of compilations.

Seger and the Silver Bullet Band will kick off their North American Runaway Train tour on August 24 in Toledo, OH, with special guest Nancy Wilson of Heart appearing on select dates.

Last month, Seger’s Greatest Hits album was certified Diamond for 10 million …read more